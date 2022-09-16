Iran’s permanent membership in SCO becomes official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday officially announced Iran’s accession to the permanent membership of the regional international organization, IRNA reports.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev whose country hosts the 22nd SCO summit officially announced Iran’s status as a permanent member of the organization, which received the attendee’s applause.

The 22nd SCO is ongoing in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and is attended by heads of member states, SCO Secretary-General Jang Ming, and Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee Ruslan Mirzayev.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has taken part in the summit at the invitation of the Uzbek Presidenr Mirziyoyev. He is in Uzbekistan since Wednesday and has met Mirziyoyev and several participating heads of states.

Iran has been granted permanent member status which is in finalization process and has signed obligation memorandums in Raisi’s ongoing visit.





Photo: en.irna.ir











