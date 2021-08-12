Iran’s Red Crescent imports 1.1m more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iran's Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said that the society has received the 13th batch of imported COVID-19 vaccine, containing over one million doses, IRNA reports.

Hemmati said that the package was received on Thursday morning at Imam Khomeini International Airport and was immediately delivered to Health Ministry.

With this batch of 1.1 million doses, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines imported by Iran's Red Crescent Society reached 14.85 million doses, Hemmati added.

Iran’s Customs Technology Deputy Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi said that a total of 21 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have so far been imported by Iran through various channels.

Iran has seen a surge in the number of new cases and deaths in recent weeks, breaking all-time records every day.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced the virus spread as the first and foremost issue of the country, as the new administration has just started working.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who took office last week has directed all capacities available in the country to contain the new and most intense wave of the pandemic.