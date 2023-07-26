Iran's steel output up 17.4% y/y in June: Worldsteel

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The World Steel Association has reported a 17.4% increase in Iran’s crude steel production in June 2023, IRNA reports.

According to the World Steel Association (worldsteel), Iran remained the seventh largest steel producer in the world in June and was the world's eight largest steel supplier in the first six months of 2023.

Iran churned out some 3.2 million metric tons (mt) of crude steel in June, an increase of 17.4% compared to the same month in 2022, the worldsteel figures showed.

It said steel output by 63 major steel-manufacturing countries had reached a total of 158.8 million mt in June, a decline of 0.1% compared to June last year.