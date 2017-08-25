Iran says new nuclear plant ready by 2025

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced that a new nuclear power plant which is built in cooperation with Russia will be launched before 2025, Press TV reported on Friday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the AEOI, told media that another nuclear power plant would also be made operational in 2027.



He said that the projects could generate 2,100 megawatts collectively, namely, 1,050 megawatts each, once they become fully operational.



Russia has built Iran's first nuclear power plant at the Persian Gulf port city of Bushehr.







Source: Xinhua .