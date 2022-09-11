EN
    14:11, 11 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Iran-SCO non-oil trade up by 31% in 5 months

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The spokesman for Iran's Customs Administration said that Iran’s non-oil trade with 11 members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has experienced 31% growth in the last five months.

    Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday that $17,056,000,000 worth of 21,415,000 tons of products have been exchanged between Iran and SCO member states in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22, 2022), IRNA reports.

    He added that 17,381,000 tons of Iranian goods evaluated at $9,078,000,000 were exported to SCO states.

    He noted that Iran's imports from SCO members reached 4,034,000 tons in weight and $7,978,000,000 in value, showing 68% growth, compared to the same period last year.

    China ($6,722m), India ($729m), Afghanistan ($641m), Pakistan ($475m), and Russia ($291m) stood at the first to fifth positions in Iran's export destinations list in this period, according to Latifi.



