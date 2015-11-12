Iran sets condition for cooperation with Germany in water sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transferring modern technologies to Iran is the condition set by Tehran if German companies hope to participate in Iranian water and wastewater projects, according to Sattar Mahmoudi, the Islamic Republic's deputy minister of energy.

He underlined that transferring new technologies to Iran could lead to discovering new regional markets which work to the advantage of both countries, the Iranian IRNA news agency reported Nov. 9.

Mahmoudi made his remarks during a joint workshop held for Iranian and German companies that are active in the water and wastewater sector in Tehran.

He also referred to German companies as reliable partners.

"Our experience has shown that Germans are reliable partners who are looking to transfer technical information at all times," Mahmoudi said, adding that the two countries enjoy sustainable partnerships.

The development of mutual partnerships could pave the way for both countries to develop access to third markets, he added.

Earlier, the German deputy minister of environment, nuclear building and safety, who is visiting Tehran, said more than 60 percent of Iran's potable water is consumed in its cities, adding that Iranian and German experts can cooperate in applying appropriate techniques in this area.

He added that the two countries have a significant potential for technical and engineering cooperation and should use their successful experiences and offer suitable techniques to decrease energy consumption in buildings by more than 20 percent.