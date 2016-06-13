Iran telecom signs MoU with Kazakhtelecom

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Telecommunication Company of Iran Spokesman Davoud Zareian said the company was able to sign a €1b finance agreement in post-sanction era.

In addition to the agreement, three MoUs were also signed with some foreign firms.



He said that representatives of K.T Company from South Korea are present in Iran to consult with Iranian companies.

Referring to signing a MoU with Kazakh Company Kazakhtelecom, he added that besides buying required services from this company, Iran will give required services to Kazakhstan as well.

He also referred to signing an MoU with Italtel company from Italy as another important achievement to equip Iranian network, IRNA reports.