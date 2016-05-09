EN
    Iran test-fires ballistic missile with 2000km range

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran has test-fired a long-range ballistic missile with only an 8-meter margin of error two weeks ago, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces announced Monday, Mehr News Agency says.

    Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi said the missile tested two weeks ago had a range of 2,000 kilometers and eight meters error margin. He stressed that an eight-meter margin of error means full accuracy.

    He went on to add that the HQ of the Armed Forces has allocated a considerable amount of the defense budget – 10 per cent – to research projects aimed at strengthening the country’s defense power.

    The commander refrained from providing further details on the tested missile.

    The US has been prompted by Israel to put further pressure on Iran to stop the country from developing its defense power. This is while Iranian officials have reaffirmed time and time again that the Islamic Republic’s missile policy is the most logical method of deterrence which poses no contradiction with international regulations and resolutions.

    Source: Mehr News Agency

