Iran testing weapons at «Maharram 94» military drills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran is holding large-scale military drills in the country's Qasr-e-Shirin County.

The drills, dubbed the 'Maharram 94', involve various units of Iran's armed forces, including the land and air defense forces, IRINN reported Oct. 19

Reportedly, a number of weapons have been already tested on the first day of the drills.

Among the tested weapons are the 'Baher' sniper rifle, the 'Dehlavieh' anti armor missile, and the RPG-29 rocket-propelled grenade (NATO designation: Vampir).

All of the mentioned weapons have been produced in Iran and handed over to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic.

The 'Maharram 94' drills will end on October 21.

Iran has also tested the 'Fath 14' radar system during today's drills. The new radar system is capable of detecting even small targets at a distance of 600 kilometers.

The 'Fakour' missile complex of Iran's air forces will also be tested during the drills. For more information go to Trend.az.