Iran tightens COVID-19 restrictions as of Sunday

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that wearing mask will become mandatory in the crowded and public places as of Sunday (July 5).

Speaking in a meeting of the national headquarters of the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the president said that the people will receive services from different organizations, the state ones in particular, only if they observe protective and health protocols and wear masks, IRNA reports.

The employees of the organizations can also be able to go to work only if they wear masks and obey different health protocols, the president said.

Underlining the significance of protecting the health of the people, Rouhani said that the manufacturing units should continue to work while the health protocols are observed at the same time.

On the consequences of the COVID-19, the president said that world economic growth has slashed to -3% from 2.9% since the outbreak of the disease. He added that some 2.7 billion people have been affected by the virus globally in terms of social and economic standing.