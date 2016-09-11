Iran to build structure for 2 new power plants in Bushehr

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM AEOI head Ali Akbar Salehi said Iranian experts will build the structure for the two new nuclear power plants in Bushehr and take over some 30% of the agreement with Russia, Mehr News Agency reported.

Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), made the announcement in an interview with IRIB on Sat. night, adding “we can also manufacture a considerable part of equipment outside Nuclear Island, therefore the agreement has been drawn in a way that if Iran’s industry manufactures according to standards, Russians will be willing to concede the equipment to the Iranians.”