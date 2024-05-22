Iran to continue its strategy within SCO, BRICS+, says Deputy Foreign Minister

H.E. Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister of Economic Diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who represented his country at the SCO Foreign Ministers Council Meeting this week in Astana expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the condolences the latter expressed over the death of Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In an interview with Silk Way TV channel, Mahdi Safari emphasized that it was the first time the Iranian side participated in the SCO Foreign Ministers Council Meeting as a full-fledged member.

“Unfortunately, we lost our president and foreign minister, my government gave an order to come here and to be a representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this meeting,” said Safari, adding that his country will continue its strategy and policy within the SCO and BRICS+.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister went on to point out that the SCO is a big regional power and it serves as a platform where its participants can talk about their cooperation in terms of security, economic affairs, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, energy, etc.

As for Kazakh-Iranian bilateral relations, Mahdi Safari praised their strategic nature, highlighting bilateral efforts to step up economic cooperation and the need to untap transit potential. He added that both countries use all opportunities to increase trade and technologies exchange.