Iran to export 1,500 livestock, genetic substances to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Asylzhan Mamytbekov on Monday called for Iran-Kazakhstan cooperation in import of 1,500 livestock and genetic substances.

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

Mamytbekov urged cooperation in herbal and livestock quarantine, establishment of terminals for exchange of cereals and fighting herbal diseases and pests.

'All our efforts are based on conclusion of an agreement between Iran and Kazakhstan in herbal and livestock quarantine during visit of Kazakh president to Iran so as to upgrade level of exchanges in the agriculture sector.'

He noted that construction of the cereals barter terminal will be effective in expediting transportation, lowering costs, while checking waste of capital, IRNA reports.

'We are interested in joint investment in various fields like loan and bank facilities.'