16:19, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6
Iran to file lawsuit against US over frozen assets in upcoming days
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will file a lawsuit against the US over $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
Iran will file a lawsuit against the United States with the International Court in the Hague in the upcoming days to return $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"In the upcoming days, Iran will file a lawsuit with the Hague court against the United States," the source said, adding that Iran expects a fair decision on the matter.
Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com