    16:19, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran to file lawsuit against US over frozen assets in upcoming days

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will file a lawsuit against the US over $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

    Iran will file a lawsuit against the United States with the International Court in the Hague in the upcoming days to return $2 billion in frozen Iranian assets, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "In the upcoming days, Iran will file a lawsuit with the Hague court against the United States," the source said, adding that Iran expects a fair decision on the matter.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

    World News
