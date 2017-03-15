Iran to freeze oil production if OPEC deal prolonged

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Tehran is ready to maintain the level of oil production at 3.8 mln barrels a day during the second half of 2017 if all OPEC's members and other countries agree to prolong the agreement to cut oil production. IRNA cited the statement by Iran oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh

“If OPEC members stay committed to the agreement on freezing output, Iran will produce 3.8 million BPD of oil in the second half of the current year," he said.

The agreement between OPEC countries and several other independent oil producing countries expires in June 2017.



The day before, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk called on to extend the agreement to cut oil production. He noted that agreement extension will bring global crude oil markets into supply and demand balance faster.



Source: http://www.vestifinance.ru