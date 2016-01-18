EN
    03:00, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran to get access to previously frozen assets of $50 bln

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - After the US sanctions against Iran were lifted, Iran will receive access to previously frozen "assets in the amount of $50 bln", a representative of the US administration said during a special briefing in the White House.

    "Iran will be able to access their previously blocked funds," an official said on condition of confidentiality. He estimates that it is "roughly about $50 bln.".
    Source: TASS

