03:00, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6
Iran to get access to previously frozen assets of $50 bln
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - After the US sanctions against Iran were lifted, Iran will receive access to previously frozen "assets in the amount of $50 bln", a representative of the US administration said during a special briefing in the White House.
"Iran will be able to access their previously blocked funds," an official said on condition of confidentiality. He estimates that it is "roughly about $50 bln.".
Source: TASS