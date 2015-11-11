EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Iran to get Russian S-300 air defense systems by March 2016 - Iranian defense minister

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran will get Russian S-300 air defense missile systems by March 2016, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan said Tuesday.

    Russia and Iran signed a contract in 2007 for the supply of five S-300PMU-1 battalions but in the autumn of 2010 then-President Dmitry Medvedev banned the supply of these systems to Tehran. The contract worth more than $800 million was annulled and the paid advance was returned to Iran.

    Iran filed an almost $4 billion lawsuit against Russia at the Geneva Court of Arbitration over Russia's nonfulfillment of the contract.

    In the spring of 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on the supply of S-300 systems to Tehran.

    There is no official information yet which modification of S-300 Iran plans to obtain: S-300PMU-1, which has been discontinued but may be specially produced for the Iranian side, or S-300VM.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!