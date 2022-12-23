EN
    22:22, 23 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Iran to host Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen to host the Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023, IRNA reports.

    On the sidelines of the DIFA World Deaf Futsal U-21 Championships in Malaysia, the suggestion for Iran to host the event was put forward in the presence of the head of the Asian and Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation and the head of DIFA.

    Asia-Pacific Deaf Futsal Tournament 2023 will be held in Tehran in May 2023.

    The Iranian national Iranian deaf football team won the first DIFA World Deaf Futsal U-21 Championships 2022 held in Malaysia. In the final match, Iran defeated Kazakhstan 1-0 to win the title.

    Photo: en.irna.ir


    Sport World News Iran
