    21:45, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024

    KISH. KAZINFORM - President of Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation said that Iran's Kish Island is to host the fifth Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024, IRNA reports.

    Mohammad Pargar said to IRNA on Saturday that these champions would be held with the participation of 2300 athletes in 20 sports fields for the deaf, including soccer, futsal, volleyball, basketball, martial arts, chess, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling.

    In his remarks, Pargar added that Kish is to host the fifth Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 for men and women athletes.




    Photo: en.irna.ir




