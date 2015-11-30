Iran to invest in complex ores, copper and iron exploration in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Iran will jointly select investment projects to be implemented in both countries, the press service of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry says.

On November 28-29, in Tehran, Chairman of JSC Kazgeology Galym Nurzhanov met with Director General of Iran Minerals Production and Supply Co. V. Jaafari, Advisor to IMIDRO President M. Taheri, heads of Ghadir Investment Co and other major ore-mining companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Iranian side confirmed its readiness to invest in exploration of complex ores, copper and iron in Kazakhstan, and expressed interest in new advanced airborne geophysical technologies ( VTEM, ZTEM, AMT+MT ) applied by Kazgeology. Iran agreed also to consider an issue of attraction of Kazakhstani specialists to geophysical explorations in its territory.

In the course of the meeting the Kazakh delegation told about the novelties in Kazakhstan legislation on sub-surface use and the activity of Kazgeology on attraction of foreign investment in geological exploration. Iranian side was also briefed about the prospective projects in sub-surface use suggested for joint implementation in Kazakhstan.

In early 2016 Kazakh geologists plan to leave for Iran to work on geological information. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Kazakh Ministry's representatives with the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).