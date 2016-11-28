Iran to invest in polyethylene pipes production in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Iranian businessmen plan to invest in production of polyethylene pipes in Zhambyl region. During the forum "Taraz Invest-Agro|Chemical Day 2016" a contract on production of polyethylene pipes was signed with Iranian investors, the press service of Zhambyl region akimat reports.

The Iranian delegation came to Zhambyl region in order to study the economic opportunities in the region. They got acquainted with a number of the projects which need investments, including production polyethylene pipes with diameter 3 cm - 3 meters. The peculiarity of the project is that glass is used for production. It is characterized by high resistance. Small pipes will be used in greenhouses, big diameter pipes will be used in construction. Also Iranian delegates expressed interest in other spheres of activity.

"It is the second time our delegates has visited Zhambyl region to study investment opportunities. There are a lot of opportunities in the region. We plan to make polyethylene pipes for technology of trickle irrigation. We want to help increase export of meat. We plan to bring the vacuum packing machine for meat from Iran. It allows to transport meat product anywhere in the world within 72 hours, - Iranian investor Hossein Hassan Komali told.

In the meeting with the akim the group of investors also presented other projects such as fishery development, generation of energy from natural gas, production of medicines from plants. Both parties expressed interest in implementation of a number of projects.