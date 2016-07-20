EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:28, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran to pay off its debt to IMF

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The cabinet ministers on Wednesday commissioned the Central Bank of Iran to pay off Iran's debt to the International Monetary Fund.

    The government called on the CBI to pay some 9.883 trillion rials to IMF from its internal resources. 

    The government obliged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs to provide the CBI with the necessary written guarantees. 

    In the meantime, First Vice-President Es-haq Jahangiri communicated the executive order to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and the CBI. 

    Source: IRNA

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!