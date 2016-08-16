Iran to start early production of Azar oilfield by December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran will start early production of Azar oilfield by end of this autumn, the operator of the oilfield's development project, Keyvan Yarahmadi said.

The output capacity of the oil field, which is shared with Iraq, will be 30,000 barrels per day, Yarahmadi said, SHANA news agency reported Aug. 14.

He further said that the oilfield's output is expected to increase following the successful acid fracturing operation which was carried out recently.

Iran for the first time implemented acid fracturing operation in well No. 11 of Azar oil field last month in order to increase its oil recovery rate.

The Azar oilfield spans an overall area of 482 square kilometres in southeast of Mehran town in the western Iranian province of Ilam. The field is estimated to hold 2.5 billion barrels of oil in place. The volume of possible oil reserves to be excavated from Azar field is estimate to be around 400 million barrels.

Acid fracturing is a production stimulation technique that has been widely used by the oil industry. In such a treatment, acid or a fluid used in a pad ahead of the acid, is injected down the well casing or tubing at rates greater than the rate at which the fluid can flow into the reservoir matrix.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az