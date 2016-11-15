Iran to step up scientific coop with Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Heads of international scientific and research centers of the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Kazakhstan stressed resolve to expand scientific cooperation in the field of foreign policy, Mehr News Agency reported.

Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, Head of the Center for International Research and Education of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CIRE), held a meeting with Erlan Karin, the Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies on Monday in Astana.

During the meeting, Sajjadpour referred to the good capacities of Iran’s scientific and research centers, particularly the School of International Relations, Institute for Political and International Studies, Library and the Center for Diplomatic History Documents at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Iranian official further voiced readiness for holding joint meetings, exchanging researchers and cooperation in the field of diplomatic history documents with Kazakhstan.

Erlan Karin, for his part, expressed his readiness to cooperate with Iran’s research institutes, deeming it a significant opportunity for being acquainted with Iranian scientists and analysts.

He noted the strategic relations between Iran and Kazakhstan, adding “establishing a railroad between the two countries has had an important impact on the development of the region and made it possible for creating changes in the maps of regional transport.”

He stressed that the two countries’ research institutes can hold specialized meetings on bilateral and regional issues.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of the meeting.