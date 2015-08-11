Iran to submit enrichment program to IAEA in 3 months

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi told a parliamentary meeting on Monday that Iran will within the next two to three months present its enrichment program to the UN nuclear watchdog.

Speaking at Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Araqchi said that in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran's restriction in enrichment field will last 8 years, after which the country can work based on its own programs, needless of acquiring the agency's approval in advance, IRNA informed. The MPs asked a plethora of questions ranging from IAEA's verification inspections, method of establishing the Joint Commission to Supervise the Agreement, UN Security Council's conditions on military sanctions, the agency's double-standards in dealing with the JCPOA, and method of restoration of sanctions to Iran's post-sanctions economic status, the NPT Additional Protocol, and ways for preserving the system's redline versus observation of commitments. On electing the IAEA as the international source for verification, Araqchi said that generally speaking, the agency's verification is quantitative; the agency has a good record as of the Geneva Agreement in verification field, and that after all, the IAEA is the only internationally approved source for nuclear supervision and verification, with no alternative. The top member of Iran's nuclear negotiations team in response to a question on unconventional inspections said that the Additional Protocol is the framework for inspections, which is an internationally approved safeguard signed by 140 countries, 120 of which are effectively implementing it already. On possible military dimension (PMD), Araqchi said that the Western countries had certain demands, but in Iran-IAEA roadmap there is fortunately no inspection of any military center. On research and development issue, the R&D, the deputy foreign minister said that it is one of the Iranian team's proud achievements, because based on the JCPOA Iran's nuclear program's research and development is officially recognized and fully respected. 'Research work in any possible nuclear field is permitted and furthermore, the other countries are encouraged to cooperate with Iran in such research works,' he added. He set example that Iran can work on development and testing of IR4, IR5, IR6 and IR8 centrifuges during the course of the next ten years in accordance with the JCPOA with absolutely no restrictions.