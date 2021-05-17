EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 17 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Iran to vaccinate 14m citizens against COVID-19 by end of June: Minister

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that the country will vaccinate some 13 to 14 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of June, IRNA reports.

    Namaki said that these 14 million people will comprise those above 60 and those having special diseases which he said are the main people who succumb to the COVID-19.

    Some 162,000 doses of vaccine have been injected by the Health Ministry bases across the country over the past 24 hours which is a record, the minister said, adding that higher records will be set in the coming days.

    He said that all the target groups will get vaccinated according to a national plan for vaccination and then will be the turn of other groups of people.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Iran Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!