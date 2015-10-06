Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to establish joint chamber of commerce

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan intend to establish a joint chamber of commerce in the near future to intensify the economic relations, Mohammad Samedi, the Chairman of the Agricultural Chamber of Commerce of North Khorasan province of Iran, said, Tasnimnews website reported Oct. 5.

Samadi said that the province of North Khorasan and Turkmenistan have a common 302 kilometer-border.

"The establishment of a joint Chamber of Commerce will promote further development of economic and trade relations among Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan," he said.

Samadi said that the aim of establishing a joint chamber between Iran and Turkmenistan is to increase the export volume to Turkmenistan, to simplify the visa regime for businessmen and to accelerate the trade processes.

Samadi also stressed that the negotiations on the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce with Tajikistan will be held next week during his visit to this country, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.