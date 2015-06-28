EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:02, 28 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Iran, U.S. foreign ministers start meeting at final nuclear talks

    None
    None
    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iran and the six world powers - Russia, the United States, China, France, Britain and Germany - have until Tuesday to thrash out a final deal that would secure the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions easing.

    US, Iran and French top diplomats held a number of bilateral meetings on Saturday. Their German, British and Russian counterparts are expected to join the talks later. China will most likely be represented by the deputy foreign minister, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Tags:
    Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!