Iran unveils first cruise ship in Caspian Sea

NOWSHAHR. KAZINFORM The first cruise ship called ‘Marina Khazar’ has been unveiled in the Caspian Sea in a bid to further boost marine tourism in Iran.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of a number of Iranian officials in Nowshahr, the northern province of Mazandaran on the 5th day of the Administration Week in Iran (24-29 August), IRNA reports.

Marine tourism has been one of the dreams of the people of the north of Iran, especially the western part of Mazandaran province.

Unveiling the first cruise ship in Nowshahr was the first practical step taken by President Raisi’s administration to start the tourism industry in this province.

‘Marina Khazar’ cruise ship in Mazandaran province entered Nowshahr port last year with the cooperation of a private sector investor.

According to the authorities, the cruise ship is to be used for foreign and domestic tourists in the coastal area of ​​Mazandaran province.

It can carry at least 70 passengers and has catering with a capacity of at least 25 people and a jet ski.

It is about 20 meters long and five meters wide and weighs 20 tons. It was built in 2012 by an Emirati manufacturer.

‘Marina Khazar’ has the capacity to host all kinds of celebrations and can travel about 50 km per hour along the Caspian Sea.