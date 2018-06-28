Iran, Uzbekistan to form joint investment committee

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Uzbek Minister of Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev and President of the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran Mohammad Khazaei underlined establishment of a joint investment committee by the two countries.





Khazaei proposed the idea of setting up joint investment committee and the Uzbek minister welcomed it, IRNA reports.

The joint working group is to prepare a roadmap for mutual cooperation within the framework of finance contracts and investment.

Khazaei said cooperation with countries of the region, such as Uzbekistan, is a strategic priority, adding that the upcoming visit of President Rouhani to Uzbekistan is a sign of this priority.

Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan pointed to firm determination of Uzbekistan's president for developing cooperation with Iran, and said that bolstering economic and trade relations between the two countries is so important.

He added that consequences of joint economic commission meeting of the two countries indicated new level of economic ties between Iran and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek minister said that Uzbekistan agrees with Iran's proposal to form joint working group on financial investment.

Khodjaev said that more than 100 Iranian companies are active in Uzbekistan and underlined that considering high capacities of Iran in the industry sector, Uzbekistan decided to prepare a roadmap for industrial cooperation with Iran in projects in the fields of textile, construction materials, oil, hygienic and medical products and processed agricultural products.

The Uzbek minister, who is special envoy of Uzbekistan president, is in Tehran in order to plan development of cooperation and finalize memorandum of understanding on cooperation to follow up upcoming visit by the Iranian president to Uzbekistan.