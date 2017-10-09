EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:51, 09 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Iran wants to launch meat processing plant in E Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Iranian investors are keen to launch a meat processing project in eastern Kazakhstan.

    Akim (governor) of the region Danial Akhmetov met with top management of the Kazakh-Iranian company Agro Portal LLP in order to discuss all aspects of the new project and its launch in the nearest future, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

    The new meat-processing enterprise will be built on the territory of the Ondiris industrial zone in Semey and offer a lot of new jobs. It is expected to process cattle meat and produce canned meat and sausage products.

    Governor Akhmetov said the region should offer its Iranian partners the best conditions and do all groundwork in the shortest time possible. He promised that necessary infrastructure will be in place by the time the project launches.

    The sides are believed to conclude the investment contract by the end of October.

     

     

    Tags:
    Industry Kazakhstan and Iran
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!