Iran welcomes Kazakh non-permanent membership in UN Security Council

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Sunday that Iran supported membership of Kazakhstan in the United Nations Security Council due to high capacity of the Kazakh government.

The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly on June 28 elected Sweden, Bolivia, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan to serve on the UN Security Council for a period of two years, starting from January 1, 2017.

Qassemi said that Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to be elected non-permanent member of the Security Council, IRNA reports.

Kazakhstan is able to play a positive role in the UN Security Council at a time when the world is facing with different challenges, Qassemi said.