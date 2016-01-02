Iran will never forego missile program advancement: MPs

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission members stressed that the Iran is not seeking to produce and use nuclear weapons and that it will never come short of its indisputable rights regarding the missile capabilities.

The statements came after the US planned new sanctions against Iran in defiance of a comprehensive deal reached between Tehran and P5+1 group of world powers last July.

MP Mansour Haqiqat-Pour said that building missiles with the potential of carrying nuclear warheads is not on Iran's agenda and that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a nuclear deal not a missile one.

Ballistic missiles currently tested in Iran are considered conventional missiles worldwide and no commitment has been made under JCPOA regarding not using them, he said.

Vice chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission also said that Iran's missile program is proportionate to the threats posed against it adding that the country's doctrine is defensive.

Another member of the commission said that the missile programs are directly connected with national security and they will not be compromised under any conditions.

Vahid Ahmadi noted that slapping new sanctions on Iran under different pretexts such as missile tests will get nowhere.

Noting that the Americans have always been after mounting pressure and creating problems against Iran, he said that unjustified pretexts for imposing embargoes will create obstacles in the way of implementing JCPOA.

Lawmaker Abbas Ali Mansouri-Arani said that the negotiations made between Tehran and world powers pertained to nuclear issues and West's expectations to stop missile tests is irrational.

The US new sanctions against Iran are in breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, revealing its ill-intentions in implementing the deal.

Hossein Sobhani-Nia and Esmaeil Kowsari also slammed the US move, saying that Iran's missile program does not violate JCPOA and it lacks the potential to carry nuclear warheads.

Iran will never abandon its indisputable rights regarding strengthening its defense power and military equipment, Kowsari said, noting that Iran knows no limits in producing missile equipment for defending itself.

'The enemies in the region have struck heavy accords with the US and Europe to buy military equipment and Tehran will always promote its potential for defense purposes,' he added.

Source: IRNA