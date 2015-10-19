VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Iran will sell enriched uranium in exchange for supplies of natural uranium, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told journalists on Monday.

"We held good talks with a certain country. Consultations are proceeding very well," Aragchi said. "We hope that instead of 'diluting' [enriched uranium], we will be able to do business by selling [enriched] uranium abroad," he added.

According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Tehran has to lower its reserves of uranium enriched to 3.67% to the level of 300 kilograms. The current reserves are estimated at around 10 tons. In order to fulfill the requirements, Iran has two options - it can either sell enriched uranium abroad or "dilute" it to the natural level.

Agreement on Iran's nuclear program

On 14 July 2015, the P5+1 group of international mediators (five permanent members of UN Security Council - US, UK, Russia, China, France - and Germany) and Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Tehran's nuclear program. Iran will not produce weapons-grade plutonium and limit its stockpile of uranium enriched to 3.67% to 300 kilograms for the next 15 years. Tehran also agreed to modernize its nuclear facilities and use them for exclusively peaceful purposes.

Sanctions will be gradually removed from Iran. The arms embargo imposed by UN Security Council will be kept in place for five years, ban for supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years. If any points of the agreement are violated by Iran, sanctions against the country will be renewed.

On July 20, the corresponding resolution on Iran's nuclear program agreement was adopted by UN Security Council.