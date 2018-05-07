Iran wins silver medal in int'l wrestling tournament in Kazakhstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's Hamidreza Badakan snatched a silver medal in the 97 kg weight class at an international junior Greco Roman wrestling tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

In the final match, the Iranian wrestler after a very close competition lost the march to his Kazakh rival 4-5 to bag the silver medal, IRNA reports.



The International Junior Greco Roman Wrestling Tournament, Zhaxylyk Ushkempirov Cup, began in the Kazakh city of Aktau Friday.