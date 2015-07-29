ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran will not accept a UN Security Council resolution that restricts Iran's ballistic missile activities, said Ali Akbar Velayati, head of Iran Expediency Council's Center for Strategic Research.

The UN Security Council resolution on Iran's defense capability is rejected and the Islamic Republic will by no means accept it, Iran's Fars news agency quoted Velayati as saying July 29.

This resolution was passed under the influence of imperial and hegemonic powers, aiming to weaken Iran's defensive capability, Velayati said.

"The move is intended to deprive Iran of independence. They want either not to see Iran or see it as a subordinated country. This contradicts objectives of the Islamic Republic."

The resolution 2231 which was passed unanimously on July 20 by members of the UN Security Council endorses a nuclear deal reached between Iran and the P5+1(the US, UK, Germany, France, China and Russia) in Vienna July 14.

Under the Security Council resolution, another resolution will be required that lifts restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile activities after eight years. This was part of a compromise worked out by diplomats at the nuclear talks to avert an impasse.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement after the Security Council vote, commending the acceptance of the agreement but also asserting that Iran would continue to strengthen its military capabilities for defensive purposes. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that missile technology was not part of the nuclear agreement, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.