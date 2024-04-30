Iranian Ambassador concerned over delay in construction of Kazakhstan's terminal in Bandar Abbas Port

Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar expressed concern over delay in construction of a trade terminal of Kazakhstan in the Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, in an interview with Kazinform, the Ambassador said that Iran had allocated 15 hectares of a land plot in Bandar Abbas Port for the construction of the trade terminal.

It was noted, that the terminal would enable Kazakhstan to increase its exports to Africa and East Asia, in particular, to India and Persian Gulf countries.

At the briefing held on Monday Apr 30, the Iranian Ambassador said the project is being delayed.

“Unfortunately, nothing has changed. I heard that another country wants to buy the land plot allocated for Kazakhstan. The issue of logistics was in spotlight of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. As I have said before, this port is important for Kazakhstan as a corridor to the Middle East and Africa. Both countries are interested in augmenting transport and logistics potential,” said the Ambassador.