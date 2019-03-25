Iranian Ambassador visits National Defense University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Colonel General Saken Zhasuzakov met with Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Majid Samadzadeh Saber, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

During the meeting the Iranian diplomat was given a tour of the lecture hall of the military art of the Iranian Armed Forces at the university.



Additionally, Majid Samadzadeh Saber delivered a lecture for professors and teachers as well as Master's and PhD degree students of the university.



