Iranian authorities’ admission of responsibility in airplane crash important decision, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers that the Iranian authorities’ recognition of responsibility for the plane crash was important, the President’s Twitter account reads.

«The recognition by the Iranian authorities of their guilt for the plane crash that claimed the lives of many citizens of a number of states is an important decision. In this situation all parties should show restraint in order to reduce the tension», Twitter says.

It bears to remind that a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8. There were 176 people on board the aircraft - 167 passengers and nine crew.



