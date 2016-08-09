Iranian businessmen plan to invest in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev met with a group of investors from Iran within the memorandum on cooperation between the administration of Zhambyl region and TR-KZ company, the press service of the region's administration informed.

The delegation from Iran included specialists in different spheres of the agriculture sector.

The Kazakhstan delegation was represented by deputy governor of the region, heads of the agriculture department, land relations department, entrepreneurship and industrial and innovation development department, director of the regional chamber of entrepreneurship and a deputy chairman of the board of "Taraz" JSC.

The participants of the meeting discussed the issues of investing in agricultural projects and cooperation in the other spheres of this sector.

Iranian investors are ready to consider investment projects in priority spheres of the agriculture sector.

"The people of Kazakhstan are known worldwide for their hospitality. I would like to thank you for the warm welcome and cooperation. Zhambyl region is good for sowing and cattle breeding. We plant to implement several beneficial for both countries projects here. We can help you in the agriculture sector," the head of the Iranian delegation told.

During the meeting it was noted that Zhambyl region was ready to offer Iranian investors promising investment projects requiring financing in the sphere of agro-industrial complex.

It is expected that the Iranian delegation will familiarize with agricultural projects of the region.