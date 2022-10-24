Iranian capital hosting 18th OANA General Assembly meeting

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 18th meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly began here on Monday with the participation of Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi and with the speech made by Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

IRNA, which was nominated for OANA presidency during the 17th general assembly meeting in Seoul, will take over the organization as of this year, IRNA reports.

The OANA meeting works this year under the theme of New Challenges for Journalism: Technological Innovations and Issues of Trust.

As a long-standing member of OANA, Iran presided over the body from 1997 to 2000.

The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

The OANA was founded in 1961 with the purpose of promoting interactions and cooperation in news, media, and information areas in order to create balance in one-way information flow.

















Photo: en.irna.ir