Iranian companies invited to attend EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Bektas Beknazarov has met today with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hassan Ghashghavi in Astana.

Beknazarov expressed satisfaction over high level of the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation. He emphasized that the official visit of Kazakhstan President to Iran in April 2016 demonstrated that both countries share similar views on international and regional agendas.



The sides discussed the prospects of inter-parliamentary dialogue and noted the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation.



The Vice Speaker told about the priorities of non-permanent membership of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for the support of Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Astana.



"We hope that the Organization will solve its main task - to provide the population of Islamic countries with affordable food based on natural-climatic conditions and geographical location as well as to establish optimal transport-logistics routes enabling to minimize food delivery costs due to formation and management of joint food funds," Beknazarov said.



Upon completion of the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate invited the Iranian companies to participate in EXPO 2017 international exhibition.