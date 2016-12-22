Iranian companies to develop copper deposit in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iran is keen on conducting geological exploration of Kazakhstan territory. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it during a joint statement after the talks with Iranian Leader Hassan Rouhani in Akorda Palace on Thursday.

According to the Head of State, both countries may establish effective interaction in ore-mining metallurgy.

“Karaganda region has already started developing a copper deposit together with Iranian companies. Iranian side is interested in conducting geological exploration of Kazakhstan territory and we back this proposition,” N.Nazarbayev said.

The talks touched upon also other issues of trade-economic cooperation. Issues regarding fight with terrorism were discussed.

The sides exchanged also views on international situation in the world.