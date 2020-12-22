Iranian COVID-19 vaccine in preparatory phase for human trial, official

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Managing director of Iran Health Ministry office for developing health technology said on Tuesday that Iranian COVID-19 vaccine is in preparatory phase for human trial.

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Vatanpour said that human trial phase of the Iranian vaccine will start soon.

Iranian Food and Drug Administration has verified animal trial of the vaccine, he added, IRNA reports.

He noted that the human trial will take place in three stages and the vaccine is expected to be available by the end of the next spring.

Earlier, Member of national anti-COVID-19 committee and researcher in Iranian coronavirus project Minou Mohraz said grounds have been prepared for human trial of COVID-19 vaccine and it will be done this week.

It will be injected two times, she said, adding that after the first injection anti-body will be formed.

But the main anti-body will be created after the second injection, Ms Mohraz said.

The measures taken by the manufacturer have been approved by Food and Drug Administration of Iran and the World Health Organization (WHO), she noted.

Ms Mohraz said that the government will do its best to import vaccines until the Iranian vaccine is available.