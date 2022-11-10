Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A roundtable «Presidential elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan – a new mandate of people's confidence in strategic reforms» was held. The event was attended by professors and graduate students of the University of Tehran and Allame Tabatabai University, representatives of expert and analytical centers and the business of Iran, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbay informed attendants that in order to create a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, large-scale reforms are being implemented to democratize society, adopted constitutional changes, increased the role of civil society.

Professor of the University of Tehran, Elaheh Kolai, expressed the opinion that Kazakhstan, with a sincere attitude and avoiding extremes in foreign policy, managed to maintain stability and peace, which ensured the security of foreign investment.

Professor of Allame Tabatabai University Mandana Tisheyar noted that the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan on strengthening the role of parliamentarism, improving the electoral system, involving new parties in political campaigns, making constitutional changes and other issues are an example for other countries of the region. She focused on the issues of democratization of society, and renewal of power on the way to building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, and drew attention to the novelty and importance of the formation of a «Listening State». Professor called reforms in the field of politics in Kazakhstan an exemplary model of political development.

Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service