Iranian filmmakers awarded in European Independent Film Festival

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – Iranian filmmakers Kaveh Mazaheri and Kaveh Tehrani grabbed award from the 2020 European Independent Film Festival (ECU), IRNA reports.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, ECU was held online.

Mazaheri received best non-European short drama award for his movie ‘Fun Fair’.

Tehrani also snatched best European movie award for his movie which was jointly made by Norway.

The event was held on April 23-26.

According to its official website, during the online presentation, audience was able to tune in and enjoy the great selection of competing films, as well as opening night speech, director Q&As, and the award ceremony.