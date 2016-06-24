Iranian FM leaves for SCO Summit

AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - After his two day official visit to The Hague, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left the Netherlands capital for Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Zarif is heading to Tashkent to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference.

The conference, where Zarif is expected to give an address, is scheduled to be held in Tashkent on June 24.

Iran has currently observer status in the SCO and it is expected that Iranian full membership to be put on agenda of the SCO conference, IRNA reports.

The sanctions on Iran over the nuclear dispute with Washington were one of main obstacles in the way of full membership in the SCO.

India and Pakistan were admitted to SCO full membership last year.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and military organization which was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

These countries, except for Uzbekistan had been members of the Shanghai Five, founded in 1996; after the inclusion of Uzbekistan in 2001, the members renamed the organization.

Iranian foreign minister arrived in The Hague on Thursday morning after the end of his two-day visit to France.

He met with France and the Netherlands high-ranking officials during his visits to these European countries.

Source: IRNA