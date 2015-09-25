Iranian FM meets Romanian, New Zealander, Egyptian counterparts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Romanian, New Zealander, and Egyptian counterparts while in New York to attend the annual United Nationals General Assembly.

During the meetings Zarif called for expansion of ties with the countries, Mehr news agency reported September 25.

Zarif and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed more active mutual relations especially in economy.

Aurescu said he was interested in travelling to Iran with an economic delegation in order to seek trade venues and launch a joint economic commission.

Zarif welcomed the idea and it was agreed that the trip take place in 2015.

Zarif and New Zealand Foreoign Minister Murray McCully also urged greater economic ties.

Murray also expressed willingness to travel to Tehran to help strengthen mutual ties.

The two arranged for a visit by McCully to Tehran before the year's end.

Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian foreign minister, and his Iranian counterpart in their meeting reviewed regional crises, urging cooperation to tackle them.

Iran is seeking better relations with the world after it reached a comprehensive deal with the group P5+1 (the US, UK , France , Russia , China , and Germany ) on July 14. The deal is to remove economic sanctions on Iran in return for curbing the country's nuclear program, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.