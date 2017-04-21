Iranian Foreign Ministry puts hopes on Astana Process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran hopes that Astana Process and other international efforts will soon bring an end to the conflict in Syria as expressed in its press-communique, Kazinform reports.

The press-communique was made according to the results of the Expert Meeting and the meetings of the Joint Group by the three Guarantor States in Tehran on April 18-19, 2017 in the framework of the International Meeting on Syria (Astana Process).



In Tehran meetings, delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Turkish Republic discussed the draft documents proposed to the three parties, including documents pertaining to the ceasefire regime (declared on 30 December 2016 in Syria) and its implementation, exchange of detainees and abductees. A delegation of experts from the United Nations joined the trilateral meetings as observers, bringing in invaluable expertise and technical assistance.

"Reaffirming the necessity of dealing with all aspects of the Syrian crisis at the same time military aspect and combat against terrorism, finding a political solution through intra-Syrian agreements and the humanitarian aspect_ the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its hope that the Astana Process and other international efforts would bring an end to the Syrian conflict as soon as possible and pave the way for an effective and inclusive combat against terrorism which is a demand of the international community", the communique says.

The Tehran meeting was held in preparation for the 4th International meeting on Syria, due in Astana on May 3-4, 2017. All delegations agreed to hold next expert-level meeting prior to the high-level meeting on May 2.