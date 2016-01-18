EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Iranian-Kazakh cooperation to reach brand new level - Ambassador

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran will reach a brand new level in the wake of lifting the sanctions, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu.

    "We believe that our cooperation will develop further in the wake of lifting the sanctions," Ambassador Damirchilu said at a press conference on Monday.
    The Iranian diplomat also added that our countries can expand cooperation in various spheres. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to have normal relations with all countries, especially with the neighboring ones," he stressed.
    He also urged all countries to joint their efforts in fight against international terrorism.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Iran Diplomacy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!