Iranian-Kazakh cooperation to reach brand new level - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran will reach a brand new level in the wake of lifting the sanctions, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu.

"We believe that our cooperation will develop further in the wake of lifting the sanctions," Ambassador Damirchilu said at a press conference on Monday.

The Iranian diplomat also added that our countries can expand cooperation in various spheres. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is keen to have normal relations with all countries, especially with the neighboring ones," he stressed.

He also urged all countries to joint their efforts in fight against international terrorism.